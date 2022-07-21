Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.