Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

