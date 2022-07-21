Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 768,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,162,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 555,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,852,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 303,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 247,587 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 11.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

