Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $17,474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 576,405 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 541,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,583,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 416,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

