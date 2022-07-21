Gouws Capital LLC Buys 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

