Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Shares of GH stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

