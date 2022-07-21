Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 473 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 74,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 772,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,143,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 220,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,716,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,548,176,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

