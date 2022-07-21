Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.02.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

