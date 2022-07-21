Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,358 shares of company stock worth $987,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

