Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $62,587,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,303,000 after acquiring an additional 301,204 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

