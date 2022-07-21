Hardy Reed LLC Acquires Shares of 1,647 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

HLIO stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

