Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,881. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day moving average is $240.90. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

