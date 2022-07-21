Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 99.5% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,684,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $689,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Shares of TSLA opened at $742.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $708.02 and a 200 day moving average of $860.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

