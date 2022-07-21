Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

