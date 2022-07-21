Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 276 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $498.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.