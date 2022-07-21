Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 276 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
