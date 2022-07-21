Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 2,855 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 441,887 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $16,330,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments
In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
National Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %
NATI opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
National Instruments Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.
National Instruments Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
