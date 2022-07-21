Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 2,855 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 441,887 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $16,330,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

NATI opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.