Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 827 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $157.28 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

