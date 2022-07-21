Hardy Reed LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

