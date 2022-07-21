Hardy Reed LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

