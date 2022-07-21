Hardy Reed LLC Has $97.87 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $362.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.28 and its 200 day moving average is $389.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

