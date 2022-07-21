Hardy Reed LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

