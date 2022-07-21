Hardy Reed LLC Invests $108,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 59.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 40.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

