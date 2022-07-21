Hardy Reed LLC Invests $112,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,139,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.23. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

