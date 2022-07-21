Hardy Reed LLC Invests $125,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kadant by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Kadant by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Kadant by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Kadant by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kadant Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $195.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.43 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

