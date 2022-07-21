Hardy Reed LLC Invests $126,000 in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Construction Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 549,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,361 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper acquired 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

