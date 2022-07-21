Hardy Reed LLC Invests $135,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $218.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
