Hardy Reed LLC Invests $162,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,510 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $603,485. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

