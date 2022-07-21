Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

