Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after purchasing an additional 492,772 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,871 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $9,447,000.
National Vision Trading Up 1.2 %
National Vision stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92.
Insider Transactions at National Vision
In related news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
National Vision Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.