Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after purchasing an additional 492,772 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,871 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $9,447,000.

National Vision stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. National Vision’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

