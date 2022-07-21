Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $218,643,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 201,342 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

