Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,716,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of PRVA opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,513,827 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

