Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,382,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.