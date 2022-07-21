Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

