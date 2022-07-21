Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,727,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Gentex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.