Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,255,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 86.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 72,477 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.