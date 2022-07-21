Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GATX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

