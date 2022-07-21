Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

