Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VAW opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $152.74 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

