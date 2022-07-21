Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 40 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $689.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

