Hardy Reed LLC Purchases New Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Heska Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HSKA opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.43 million, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.