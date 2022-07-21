Hardy Reed LLC Purchases New Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,798,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 98,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

