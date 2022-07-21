Hardy Reed LLC Purchases New Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
