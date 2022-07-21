Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 2,105 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

