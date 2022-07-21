Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 2,284 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Up 2.8 %

Progyny stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.96. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,865,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,865,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $856,997. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.