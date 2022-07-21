Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 2,284 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Trading Up 2.8 %
Progyny stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.96. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32.
Insider Transactions at Progyny
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,865,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,865,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $856,997. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
