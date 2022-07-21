Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 2,695 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $39,169,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,174,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,420,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Vericel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.