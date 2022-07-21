Hardy Reed LLC Raises Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

