Hardy Reed LLC Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $111.98 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

