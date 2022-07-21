Hardy Reed LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

