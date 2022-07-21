Hardy Reed LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

