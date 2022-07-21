Hardy Reed LLC Sells 22,966 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $931,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,360,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

